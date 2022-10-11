Air ambulance called to medical emergency at Telford school

The air ambulance was called to the incident

West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed the Midlands Air Ambulance was scrambled to Charlton School, in Apley Avenue, Wellington on Tuesday afternoon.

Two other ambulances also attended after the call at around 1.37pm.

A spokesman for the service said that emergency care was given to a patient at the scene before they were taken to hospital.

There has been no confirmation over whether the patient was a pupil or an adult.

The spokesman said: "We were called to a medical emergency at Charlton School in Telford at 1.37pm.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.