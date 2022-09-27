Model Railway Show to showcase more than 20 layouts

Telford Model Railway Club

The Telford Modellers Group will hold its 11th annual model railway show in the sports hall at the school from 10am until 4pm.

There will be more than 20, very different, model railway layouts operating during the day along with five trade stands.

Rodney Pitt from the group said: "We will have three people giving demonstrations on various aspects of railway modelling.

"Our show attracts people of all ages from three and four year olds to those in their 90s."

He said the Telford Railway Modellers Group meets in its headquarters in Wellington every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7-9pm.

"If people are interested in getting involved please speak to a member of our group at the show. We will be wearing maroon shirts."