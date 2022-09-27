Notification Settings

Model Railway Show to showcase more than 20 layouts

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Model railway enthusiasts will be on the right track if they head down to the Charlton Academy in Wellington on Saturday.

Telford Model Railway Club
Telford Model Railway Club

The Telford Modellers Group will hold its 11th annual model railway show in the sports hall at the school from 10am until 4pm.

There will be more than 20, very different, model railway layouts operating during the day along with five trade stands.

Rodney Pitt from the group said: "We will have three people giving demonstrations on various aspects of railway modelling.

"Our show attracts people of all ages from three and four year olds to those in their 90s."

He said the Telford Railway Modellers Group meets in its headquarters in Wellington every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7-9pm.

"If people are interested in getting involved please speak to a member of our group at the show. We will be wearing maroon shirts."

The cost of entry is adults, £4, children £2 and a family ticket for two adults and two children, £10. Entry if free for people with disabilities and there is also free parking.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

