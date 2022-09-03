Fire crews tackle factory fire in Telford industrial area

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a Telford factory

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident had taken place at a site off Granville Road east of Donnington on Saturday morning.

Crews were called for help at around 9am, and had finished with extinguishing the blaze in around an hour and a half.

In total four crews had been sent to the scene, including the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Welfare Unit from Telford Central and Wellington.

Officers used breathing equipment, hose-reel jets and a main jet to deal with the incident.