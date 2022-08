A Telford Town Centre route will be closed for ground investigation work

Telford & Wrekin Council will be carrying out the closures at Southwater Way, and International Way, at Telford Town Centre – one of the busiest areas in the county.

The closures will allow for ground investigation work to be carried out by Balfour Beatty on behalf of the council.

The closures will begin on Wednesday, August 31, and are expected to last for eight days, until Wednesday, September 7.