Police want to speak to this man in connection with 'incident' in Telford

By David Tooley

Police have asked for the public's help in identifying a man in connection with an incident in Telford.

The image released by Telford & Wrekin Police
Officers have published a picture of a man they would like to speak in connection with an incident which happened in Donnington at 12.55pm on Tuesday, August 2.

Police have not said what the incident involved.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police said: "It’s believed he may have information which could assist with enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ and quote Donnington SNT appeal

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

