Thousands of petals fall in cathedral as 52 victims of July 7 remembered

Fifty-two thousand petals fell in St Paul’s Cathedral as tribute was paid to those who died in the July 7 terrorist attacks in London 20 years ago.

Saba Edwards, daughter of Behnaz Mozakka – who died on the Piccadilly line, and Thelma Stober – who survived the Aldgate bomb, struggled to contain their emotions as they read the names of the 52 people who died as the petals fell.

Ms Edwards stifled a sob and paused as she read her mother’s name.

The moving tribute was paid during a memorial service on Monday that included readings by Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan, as well as a 1,200-strong congregation including bereaved relatives, survivors and emergency workers who were there on the day.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrive to attend the service. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Four bombers targeted three Tube trains and a bus in the worst single atrocity on British soil, killing 52 and injuring hundreds more.

The service was opened with a bidding prayer read by Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral the Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, who said: “We gather in this Cathedral Church to mark the solemn anniversary of an act of terror inflicted on our city on this day twenty years ago.

“Together with friends from many other regions and nations, we continue to commemorate a moment in time that left deep scars in the soul of our capital.

“We come to honour the memory of those who died, to stand alongside the survivors, to give thanks for those who responded with courage and compassion, and to renew our shared commitment to peace, justice, and reconciliation.

“Here, beneath the dome of this great church, so often a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity, we hold in our hearts the grief of the past and the hope of the future.

“We give thanks for the spirit of this city: its openness, its endurance, and its steadfast refusal to let the hatred prevail.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Sadiq, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper were among those who attended the service.

Four candles representing the site of each attack were carried through the cathedral by representatives of the emergency services and placed in front of the altar.

They were carried by emergency responders Victor West from Transport for London; Helen Skeggs from the Metropolitan Police Service; Guy Tillotson from London Fire Brigade and Tracy Russell from London Ambulance Service.

Readings were given about the history of each of the parts of London that were targeted in the attacks.

Ellie Patsalos, wife of survivor Professor Philip Patsalos – who was around three feet from the bomb that went off in a train between Kings Cross and Russell Square, read the first passage.

This was followed by readings from Tony Silvestro, an emergency responder from British Transport Police who was called to Aldgate; Reverend Julie Nicholson, mother of musician Jennifer Valda Ann Nicholson who was killed at Edgware Road; and George Psaradakis, the driver of the bus that was blown up in Tavistock Square.

A conclusion was then read by Graham Foulkes, father of David Foulkes, who died at Edgware Road.

He said: “These four pieces of London epitomise what is great about this city: an international cross roads of diversity and ingenuity, tolerance and respect, challenge and opportunity. When four bombs exploded on July 7 2005, lives were destroyed and the flame of hope faltered for what seemed like an eternal moment.

“For many people nothing was the same again and yet everything was the same because the good which is in Londoners and the countless visitors whom they host at any given moment is not erased by hatred or threat but rather is fostered to produce a harvest of hope for each generation.”

Later, prayers were given by those affected by the attacks – Azuma Wundowa whose mother Gladys Wundowa was killed in Tavistock Square; Philip Duckworth who survived the Aldgate bomb; Ken McAulay, Steve Keogh and Tony Moore from the Met Police, and Jo Dover, support expert for victims of terrorism.

A group of faith leaders also made a statement to say “we stand united in our determination to resist and overcome the evil of terrorism”.

They were the Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally; Islamic Scholar Shaykh Mohammed Mahmoud; Rena Amin from Hindu temple BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir; Rabbi Jason Kleiman from Pinner United Synagogue; Harmeet Singh Gill, General Secretary of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Southall; and the Right Reverend Paul McAleenan, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster.