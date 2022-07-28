Developer's roundabout pledge at 'dangerous' crossroads secures green light for 55 homes

Construction began at another part of the site last year

Shropshire Homes plan to build two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes at the old Dairy Crest site in Crudgington, half-way between Newport and Shrewsbury.

The proposals are for bungalows, semi-detached and detached homes, and a major part of the application is for the developer to fund highway improvements to take place, including a four-arm island at the B5062/A442 crossroads.

There has been "at least one" fatality and many serious accidents at the crossroads, according to Waters Upton Parish Council, and Councillor Amrik Jhawar said that crossing the road there was like "taking your life in your hands" at a Telford and Wrekin Council planning committee meeting.

The meeting heard that, with current economic pressures, it would be difficult to get the £2 million needed for the roundabout from the council, so councillors gave it their overwhelming support.

The development falls outside the Local Plan and is on a greenfield site, but the fact the developer is funding the roundabout is considered a "substantial economic benefit" to the area.

Edgmond and Ercall Magna's Conservative councillor Steve Bradley said: "There is a need to make this junction safe for all. I respectfully ask you all to give your support to this report." He described the junction as "extremely dangerous".

Newport's Labour councillor Peter Scott said the island was "a long time coming in terms of improving the safety of the road", and said he "fully supports" the plans.

However Priorslee's Conservative councillor Ian Fletcher said the Labour-led Telford & Wrekin Council should be the ones to stump up the funds for the roundabout.

Councillors voted seven to one in favour to grant full planning permission.

The proposals also include no affordable housing, but the developers will pay more than £400,000 towards both primary and secondary education in the area.