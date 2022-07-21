Oar-some Wrekin Rowers hand over £122,000 to charities

Stuart Richards, Martin Skehan, Severn Hospice chair Jeanette Whitfield and Stuart Shepherd

The Wrekin Rowers completed their 3,000-mile challenge in January, and this week they visited Severn Hospice - which received half of the money raised - to meet staff.

The other half of the money went to the RNIB, who told the team the money they raised was the highest ever donation from a single event.

The team, made up of Stuart Shepherd, Martin Skehan and brothers Gary and Stuart Richards, began their Talisker Atlantic Challenge just days before Christmas.

In just over 40 days the Wrekin Rowers rowed more than 3,000 miles from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to English Harbour in Antigua.

Stuart Shepherd said: "We've set off on this adventure together and it was a really nice way to end it. We really appreciate the work the charities do and it's nice to see where it's going to help. It was lovely."

Jess Druce, fundraiser for Severn Hospice said: "The Wrekin Rowers are an amazing group of men, and it was a huge pleasure to meet with them this week.

"Their sheer determination to complete their task and row the Atlantic is almost beyond comprehension. Imagining what they went through for those 40 days at sea, the hardships they faced and their strength of will to complete such an undertaking and to do it for us is very humbling. But they did and they raised a phenomenal amount of money for charity.