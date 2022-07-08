Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford PR business in 15th birthday pledge to help out good causes

By Matthew PanterTelfordPublished:

A PR and communications agency is pledging its support to 15 charities, organisations and good causes in celebration of its birthday this month.

Head of Agency, Rhi, MD Fliss and Commercial Director Alan from Zen Communications. Picture: Bob Greaves Photography
Head of Agency, Rhi, MD Fliss and Commercial Director Alan from Zen Communications. Picture: Bob Greaves Photography

Telford-based Zen Communications, has celebrated its 15th year in business and, to mark the milestone, is seeking nominations from those across the region in need of support with the offer of free help.

Felicity Wingrove, founder and managing director of Zen Communications, said: “Over the past 15 years, we have worked with some truly amazing charities, organisations and individuals, offering our services on a complimentary basis – to help communicate to the wider world all of the fabulous work they’re doing.

“It’s an honour to play just a small part in their journey, and such a privilege to have first-hand experience and understanding of the real impact their work is having on those in need.

"Giving back to our communities is something that I have been passionate about since I founded Zen back in 2007.

"And it is why our team is committed to offering at least 10 per cent of its time each month to supporting charities or good causes, both locally and nationwide.

“Rather than just donating a monetary sum, we want to deliver real value to organisations and individuals that will continue to have a positive impact long after our direct support has ceased.”

“There are so many wonderful organisations out there doing such fantastic things within our local communities and who really deserve some support in raising awareness of their work," she added.

"We hope that offering our services to 15 of these throughout the next 12 months will help to shine a light on some of our true local heroes.”

Anyone who may benefit from pro bono PR and communications support, can email hello@zen-communications.co.uk before July 31, with the subject ‘pledge nomination’ and reasons for the nomination.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News