Head of Agency, Rhi, MD Fliss and Commercial Director Alan from Zen Communications. Picture: Bob Greaves Photography

Telford-based Zen Communications, has celebrated its 15th year in business and, to mark the milestone, is seeking nominations from those across the region in need of support with the offer of free help.

Felicity Wingrove, founder and managing director of Zen Communications, said: “Over the past 15 years, we have worked with some truly amazing charities, organisations and individuals, offering our services on a complimentary basis – to help communicate to the wider world all of the fabulous work they’re doing.

“It’s an honour to play just a small part in their journey, and such a privilege to have first-hand experience and understanding of the real impact their work is having on those in need.

"Giving back to our communities is something that I have been passionate about since I founded Zen back in 2007.

"And it is why our team is committed to offering at least 10 per cent of its time each month to supporting charities or good causes, both locally and nationwide.

“Rather than just donating a monetary sum, we want to deliver real value to organisations and individuals that will continue to have a positive impact long after our direct support has ceased.”

“There are so many wonderful organisations out there doing such fantastic things within our local communities and who really deserve some support in raising awareness of their work," she added.

"We hope that offering our services to 15 of these throughout the next 12 months will help to shine a light on some of our true local heroes.”