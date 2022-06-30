Notification Settings

Lighting flashes over Telford as Met Office updates storm warning

By David Tooley

A thunderstorm has settled over Telford as the Met Office updates its warning of a slow moving heavy storm.

Lightning tracker
Thunder has been heard around Telford and live lighting tracker apps show a cell of lightning strikes on Thursday evening including strikes near Holbourn Crescent, and near Stafford Park 4.

Meanwhile the Met Office this afternoon has updated an earlier weather warning.

It warns: "Isolated heavy showers with hail and thunder are likely to become more extensive, and temporarily stationary, during the next hour or so.

"Localised flooding of roads and difficult driving conditions likely. Stay #WeatherAware"

