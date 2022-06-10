Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies gets national politics role

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies will now be joining Labour shadow cabinet meetings

Councillor Shaun Davies, Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, has been voted in as the leader of Labour on the Local Government Association – the national group which represents councils across England and Wales.

The Malinslee and Dawley Bank Councillor will also take on the position of vice chair of the LGA as part of the role.

It comes after he secured 96 per cent of the vote in the contest to take on the post.

As part of the role he will now be joining Sir Keir and the Labour shadow cabinet for meetings, with the first occasion taking place next Tuesday.

Councillor Davies said he was thrilled to be taking on the position.

He said: "I am absolutely made up to be elected, and be elected with such a large mandate from Labour councillors across the country.

"I think this is a real opportunity for Telford and Wrekin to have another voice in Westminster, this time at the most senior levels in the shadow cabinet."

"People who know me know I will push the case for Telford and Wrekin and the wider West Midlands."

Councillor Davies said the position would not distract from his role as leader of Telford & Wrekin Council.

He said: "This does not take any focus off my work for Telford and Wrekin and my determination, as always, will be to deliver services for the people of Telford and Wrekin and to be on the side of our residents."

Councillor Davies said he had spoken with the Labour Party leader, and other members of the shadow cabinet since his victory.