Sister's tribute to Shropshire man murdered in New Zealand

Adrian Humphreys

Adrian Humphreys, who lived in Ketley, Telford, before joining the RAF, was found dead at a campsite in Tangarakau, in the Taumaranui region of North Island, on May 7.

His sister Taresa, who flew to New Zealand to bring back her brother's ashes, led the tributes at his funeral on Saturday.

Mr Humphreys, 57, studied at New College in Wellington, and lived in Broadway, Ketley, before joining the RAF. He became a citizen of New Zealand in 2013, and had worked for the White Cross Health group as an anaesthetist for the past eight years.

Family, friends, work colleagues and former RAF servicemen filled a funeral chapel at Rotorua on North Island, where he lived.

Mr Humphreys was found dead at Bushlands campsite at Tangarakau, 70 miles north-west of the city of New Plymouth, in one of the most isolated parts of the country.

It is reached through a road known as the Forgotten World Highway, a two-and-a-half hour drive from the city.

Police launched a murder investigation that has now stretched into its fourth week as they work to identify who was responsible for his death.

During the service, Mr Humphreys’ sister Taresa led the tributes from a number of friends.

She spoke of how difficult it was for their elderly parents, George and Rose Humphreys, who had remained in the United Kingdom.

Leanne Fraser said Mr Humphreys had lived an adventurous, fulfilling and meaningful life and how shocked friends and family had been by the tragic news of his death.

She told Mr Humphreys’ parents via a livestream that those living in New Zealand had the right to feel safe.

“As a community in New Zealand, we feel we have let you down,” she said.

“We feel we have let Adrian down. He was stolen and here there is anger.”

A number of friends spoke of his love of the mountains, the bush and the sea where he loved to fish.

A meticulous planner, they said Mr Humphreys was always well-prepared for any adventure.

“I think Adrian saw more of New Zealand than New Zealanders have,” one said.

His former RAF colleague Mark Watson, who worked with him at White Cross, said Mr Humphreys was a respected operating theatre technician whose service included working on injured soldiers during the Iraq War and Bosnia conflicts.

He had been contacted by ex-servicemen throughout the world who paid tribute to Humphreys.

“The senseless loss of life is really difficult for all of us to understand,” he said.

Another friend spoke of how difficult it was to accept the way Humphreys had died.

“The fact he passed away in nature is of no comfort because the way he was taken was so incredibly cruel,” she said.

Police have yet to disclose how Mr Humphreys was killed, or how close they are to making an arrest.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said the investigation team had been working to establish Humphreys’ movements in the days prior to his death.

“We believe Adrian left Rotorua at around 7.30-8am on Friday 6 May,” he said.