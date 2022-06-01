Roadworks near crematorium 'wrecked dad's funeral' say grieving family

Norman Rew

Wellington decorator Norman Rew died on April 13 at the age of 74 and his funeral was all set to take place at Telford Crematorium, off the A5, on May 26 with mourners attending from all over the country.

Members of the family, including granddaughter Lauren Bailey, from Woodside, in Telford, never made it.

And Mr Rew's great friend Jeff Lomas, who was due to read a tribute, arrived from Hinstock as the service was ending. Some of the pall bearers were also unable to get there in time.

"It was a fiasco from the beginning to the end," said one of his two daughters Anita Jones, from Shawbirch. "We were not given any prior notice and nothing regarding delays or road closures were published for guests that travelled over 150 miles to attend.

"The crematorium said they weren't informed of the closure and the council said they didn't know about it," she added.

Guests were coming from Swindon, Reading, Ipswich, London, Wales and various locations in Shropshire but as they got closer to the crematorium for the 12.30pm ceremony they noticed that the road was shut. They claimed no diversion routes were made clear.

Mrs Jones said the hearse managed to get to the site but had to go down a bumpy road to get there for a truncated service. But she added that the civil celebrant managed to adapt to still deliver a meaningful ceremony.

"The hearse got through some traffic lights in Shifnal but they changed and mourners who were following got stuck on the red light and they didn't know the way," said Mrs Jones. "No matter where we went there were roadworks."

Mr Rew, who was part of Telford Hornets Club, and a trainee for Telford Tigers in the 1980s, was a keen cyclist riding in more than 20 charity bike rides throughout the UK.

He was ill in his latter years and the family was keen to give Mr Rew, a Rotarian of 50 years standing, a good farewell.

"We will never be able to hold his funeral again," said Mrs Jones. "87 people were expected to attend the funeral but only about 50 made it to the crematorium. We held a wake at the Bookertree Hotel in Telford and 80 people were there which was some comfort."

Mrs Jones said she wanted issues such as this to be communicated.

"We can't get that time back and dad did not deserve it, it was the last insult to him," said Mrs Jones.

The Shropshire Star tried to pin down who was responsible for the roadworks, with no luck.

A spokesperson for Telford a Wrekin Council said: "Just to confirm that this was a closure by Shropshire Council, so no comment from us."

And Shropshire Council said: "If it’s the A5 and if it’s in the Telford and Wrekin area, it definitely isn’t SC work. The one.network website is a good way to find out what work it taking place where, and who is responsible.

"A quick search shows that T&W are doing work on the A5 in that area from Oct 2021 to Nov 2022."