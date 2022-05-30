Flip Out set to move into Telford Town Centre site

Debenhams closed in May last year

It was revealed earlier this month that the former Debenhams, which closed in May last year, would become home to a unique new entertainment and dining experience – Putt Putt Noodle.

Now it has emerged that the site will also include a new Flip Out site – a popular indoor adventure park operator which currently has sites across the country.

The list of features planned for the venue is extensive, with Flip Out chief executive, Richard Beese, saying they were excited about the development, which will create a number of full time and part time jobs.

Among the features planned for the Flip Out are Laser Quest, bumper cars, interactive football and handball, go karts, inflatables, ninja tag, a ninja obstacle course, an interactive climbing wall, canon blast, a roller rink, a bucking bronco, an interactive area including climbing and velo jump, wipeout, and soft play.

The Putt Putt Noodle – a cross of oriental-themed mini golf with Asian street food – will be across 27 holes, with three courses – each nine holes.

Mr Beese said: "As part of our company ethos and mission, we want to build a business that grows with the community by creating a positive environment and promoting the coming together of friends, family and children in a beautiful and exciting setting.

"Flip Out and Putt Putt Noodle offer active fun for everyone.

"As well as boosting excitement in the town centre of Telford, we’re also extremely pleased to be creating a number of full and part time jobs in the community.

"We pride ourselves on offering the perfect escape for everyone of all ages, and look forward to welcoming our first guests later in the year.”