Madeley orchard to celebrate milestone with planting of Platinum Jubilee tree

Volunteers at the community orchard

The platinum jubilee fair will be held at the Madeley Community Orchard, in Bartlett Gardens off Mill Lane on Saturday, June 11.

The day will have an environmental theme, with activities for children including pond dipping, bug hunting, making a willow crown and den building. There will also be plenty of attractions for adults such as a photography workshop and a plant stall selling bee-friendly flowers and a range of vegetable plants.

A coracle display, a photography workshop and Morris dancing are also planned with live music and a hog roast taking place as well.

More than 50 fruit trees were planted at the site in 2002 and over the last 20 years it has developed into a large green space for individuals, families and community groups to enjoy, with everything grown along organic lines.