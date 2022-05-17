Open day in Telford to help young people with work, volunteering and setting up businesses

Open day

Shropshire Youth Support Trust helps those between the ages of 19 and 24 who live within Telford and Wrekin who are not in education, employment or training.

It has its headquarters in Central Square in Telford Town Centre.

A spokesperson said: "We have an open day on May 27 and would love it if you can attend."

"You will be able talk to local support and suggest activities for Telford & Wrekin."

There will also be volunteering opportunities too get involved with.

Support on hand will include that for employment, with how to write a CV, interview preparation and other tips.

There will be enterprise support offering business knowledge and skills and wellbeing support to help with mindfulness and emotional resiliency.