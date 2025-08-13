Police, fire and paramedics scrambled to two vehicle crash near Shifnal
Police, the fire service and paramedics have attended a two-car crash near Shifnal.
The incident took place on Paddock Lane at Kemberton, near Shifnal, at around 8.33am today - Wednesday, August 13.
An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the incident had involved two vehicles with firefighters working to make both safe in the wake of the crash.
They added that West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police had attended the incident.