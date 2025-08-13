From garden to show table: Horsehay horticultural fun is back!

The Horsehay Horticultural Flower, Vegetable & Craft Show returns on Saturday, 6 September and is open to the public from 2pm with refreshments and a raffle, presentations at 5pm.

Junior Section, Children can enter the show for free

Want to enter?

Drop off your entry forms at the hall on Friday, 5 September between 6.30pm and 9pm.

Open to all – no matter where you're from!

Crafts and cookery section

Classes include:

Vegetables & Fruit

Flowers & Pot Plants

Apple classes

Floral Art & Handicrafts

Cookery

Photography

Vegetable section

Junior Section (kids enter for free!)

Plus a Novice Section for first-timers!

Let’s keep this much-loved local tradition alive – proudly supported by Dawley Hamlets Parish Council, Horsehay Village Hall, and Meadowdale Nurseries.

Jams in our cookery section

View the full schedule on our Facebook page: Horsehay Horticultural Society

Questions? Contact Deb Tovey on 07491 981738 or debtov@icloud.com

See you there! #HorsehayShow2025 #SupportLocal #VillageLife