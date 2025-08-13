From garden to show table: Horsehay horticultural fun is back!
Join us at Horsehay Village Hall for a fantastic afternoon celebrating local talent, homegrown produce, and handmade crafts!
The Horsehay Horticultural Flower, Vegetable & Craft Show returns on Saturday, 6 September and is open to the public from 2pm with refreshments and a raffle, presentations at 5pm.
Want to enter?
Drop off your entry forms at the hall on Friday, 5 September between 6.30pm and 9pm.
Open to all – no matter where you're from!
Classes include:
Vegetables & Fruit
Flowers & Pot Plants
Floral Art & Handicrafts
Cookery
Photography
Junior Section (kids enter for free!)
Plus a Novice Section for first-timers!
Let’s keep this much-loved local tradition alive – proudly supported by Dawley Hamlets Parish Council, Horsehay Village Hall, and Meadowdale Nurseries.
View the full schedule on our Facebook page: Horsehay Horticultural Society
Questions? Contact Deb Tovey on 07491 981738 or debtov@icloud.com
See you there! #HorsehayShow2025 #SupportLocal #VillageLife