From garden to show table: Horsehay horticultural fun is back!

Join us at Horsehay Village Hall for a fantastic afternoon celebrating local talent, homegrown produce, and handmade crafts!

By contributor Deb Tovey
Published
Last updated

The Horsehay Horticultural Flower, Vegetable & Craft Show returns on  Saturday, 6 September and is open to the public from 2pm with refreshments and a raffle, presentations at 5pm.

Junior Section, Children can enter the show for free
Want to enter?

Drop off your entry forms at the hall on Friday, 5 September between 6.30pm and 9pm.

Open to all – no matter where you're from!

Crafts and cookery section
Classes include:

  • Vegetables & Fruit

  • Flowers & Pot Plants

Apple classes
  • Floral Art & Handicrafts

  • Cookery

  • Photography

Vegetable section
  • Junior Section (kids enter for free!)

  • Plus a Novice Section for first-timers!

Let’s keep this much-loved local tradition alive – proudly supported by Dawley Hamlets Parish Council, Horsehay Village Hall, and Meadowdale Nurseries.

Jams in our cookery section
View the full schedule on our Facebook page: Horsehay Horticultural Society

Questions? Contact Deb Tovey on 07491 981738 or debtov@icloud.com

See you there! #HorsehayShow2025 #SupportLocal #VillageLife

Horsehay Horticultural Flower, Vegetable & Craft Show
