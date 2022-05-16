Man hit by car on industrial estate suffers 'potentially serious injuries'

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man had been injured at Stafford Park in Telford, around 7.43am.
A spokesman said a ambulance and a critical care car had been called to the incident, and that the man had been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment.
The spokesman said: "We were called at 7.43am to reports of an RTC involving a car and pedestrian on Stafford Park, Telford. We sent one ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car to the scene.
"We have treated a man, the pedestrian, for potentially serious injuries and he's been conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment."