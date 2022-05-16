Notification Settings

Man hit by car on industrial estate suffers 'potentially serious injuries'

By Dominic Robertson

A man has been taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries" after being hit by a car on an industrial park.

The ambulance service was called to the incident in Telford

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man had been injured at Stafford Park in Telford, around 7.43am.

A spokesman said a ambulance and a critical care car had been called to the incident, and that the man had been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment.

Stafford Park, Telford. Photo: Google

The spokesman said: "We were called at 7.43am to reports of an RTC involving a car and pedestrian on Stafford Park, Telford. We sent one ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car to the scene.

"We have treated a man, the pedestrian, for potentially serious injuries and he's been conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment."

Dominic Robertson

