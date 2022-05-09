Car '50% destroyed' after latest Telford car fire

The blaze happened in the early hours of the morningMON in the Sleap area.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 1.54am on Monday, May 9, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford. One car alight and 50% damaged by fire. Extinguished using two hose reel jets.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington."

It is not yet known whether the fire was accidental or started deliberately.