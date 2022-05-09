Car '50% destroyed' after latest Telford car fire

The blaze happened in the early hours of the morningMON in the Sleap area.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 1.54am on Monday, May 9, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford. One car alight and 50% damaged by fire. Extinguished using two hose reel jets.
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington."
It is not yet known whether the fire was accidental or started deliberately.
There has been a spate of car fires in Telford that began late last year and have carried on throughout 2022, the most recent on being in the early hours of Sunday night in Mossey Green, Ketley Bank.