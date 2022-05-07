Car smashes into central reservation barriers on M54 in Telford

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway between Junction 3 for Albrighton and Junction 4 Tong Interchange. No-one was injured.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 9.08pm on Friday, May 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place. Reports of one vehicle RTC into central reservation of motorway. Crews made vehicle safe.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Albrighton and Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance.