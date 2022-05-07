Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Car smashes into central reservation barriers on M54 in Telford

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

Emergency crews were called to a smash on the M54 last night where a car collided with the central reservation.

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway between Junction 3 for Albrighton and Junction 4 Tong Interchange. No-one was injured.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 9.08pm on Friday, May 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place. Reports of one vehicle RTC into central reservation of motorway. Crews made vehicle safe.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Albrighton and Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News