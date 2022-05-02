New showpiece church in Telford created from warehouse space to open this week

The Rev Matt Beer with worship and media pastor Harry Warrell

Telford Minster, which has the backing of the Archbishop of Canterbury, has been created at a cost of around £1.7 million inside Southwater’s Meeting Point House as part of an initiative to meet the needs of the growing borough.

The idea was launched as a strategic project funded by the Lichfield Diocese and the National Church of England to see churches grow and thrive in the expanding town and surrounding Shropshire communities.

Following the setback of the coronavirus pandemic and contractor issues, the 350-seater modern worship facility was completed in time for the run up to Holy Week and Easter celebrations.

The Rev Matt Beer with Harry Warrell

The official opening service is due to be held on Friday evening with diocese and civic dignitaries among the guests at the venue created in a former warehouse, which will be followed by a worship celebration.

Vicar Rev Matt Beer, who worked with his team on the development of the centre, said: “We are delighted to be launching Telford Minster on May 6 at 7pm this year after significant delays due to the pandemic and construction difficulties.

"Telford Minster’s vision is to make Jesus known across Telford and the borough through outreach into local communities. We also are here to help other local Christian churches grow and thrive in existing community.

The snug in the church

"Telford Minster has begun as a strategic project funded by the Lichfield Diocese and the National Church of England to see churches grow and thrive in our developing and growing town.

"We hope that you might like to join us and see what’s going on at Telford Minster in Southwater square.”

Weekly services including youth sessions are held on Sundays at 4pm.

Harry Warrell with the Rev Matt Beer

The team includes operations manager Sarah Wrobel and worship and media pastor Harry Warrell.

The church centre had been due to open two years ago but this was delayed by the pandemic crisis and other issues. There is already a congregation in place taken from worshippers from the former Springfields congregation which previously met in rooms at the premises.

The new church centre will have a pioneering focus and is being set up to cater for the borough’s growing population and to tackle social changes. It was created from warehouse space. along with an extension features a contemporary auditorium.

The atrium

Mr Beer said the project was part of a project to pioneer a new model where it will look to set up congregations in homes, coffee shops and at mother and toddler groups.

There were also plans to set up congregations in up to ten areas including Sutton Hill, Oakengates and Lawley.