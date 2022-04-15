'Don't ease up' message from Telford mercy mission woman

Magdalena Benadda

Magdalena Benadda, part of the Help Ukraine Telford group, said supplies are still needed, with another mercy mission to the Polish/Ukraine border planned

The Lawley resident said after the initial push when the Russians invaded Ukraine 50 days ago, there has been a decrease in donations, although they are still being made.

Telford welcomed its first two Ukranian families this week but collections for those who are still there and waiting, or unable to come over, are still needed.

Magdalena said: "In particular tinned and baby food, medication such as cough medicine, headache tablets and basic clothing from jeans to underwear are needed,

"People have been amazingly generous but the problem isn't going away, it is probably going to get worse in the next few weeks, so a continual flow of these products is needed."

The Shropshire Star reported in March how Magda went on a 'Mercy Mission' to the border after help from the landlord and regulars at The Plough Inn, Wellington, as well as a number of businesses and individuals in the area.