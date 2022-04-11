Notification Settings

Two more car fires in Telford under investigation

By Sue Austin

Firefighters have dealt with another two vehicle fires in Telford.

Police joined fire crews after a 999 call to William Reynolds Way, Snedshill, just after 2am on Monday.

They found a car ablaze, with 50 per cent of the vehicle destroyed. The fire was under control by 2.30am.

At 6.50am a car on the Tweedale North industrial estate was damaged in a fire.

A fire crew from the nearby Tweedale fire station brought it under control by 7.30am and a fire investigation officer was also at the scene.

It is not yet known whether either of the fires were deliberate.

There have been a spate of car fires in the Telford area in recent months.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

