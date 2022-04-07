Dumped and jailed: Driver's relationship over after putting fiancée's name on speeding ticket

Daniel Ralphs, aged 41, was caught doing 38mph in a 30mph zone in Holyhead Road, Ketley, on November 30, 2020. But, having already racked up four speeding tickets between February 2018 and January 2020, Ralphs decided to put his latest fine in the name of his fiancée, whom he had known for 20 years.

Ralphs also had previous convictions for driving without due care and attention in 2006 and 2008, as well as another for making a false statement to obtain insurance.

The latest deception proved to be the ending of the couple's relationship, but there was more punishment to come, as he found out at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Andrew Green, prosecuting, told the court that Ralphs' fiancée first became aware of what he had done when she received a final reminder through the post.

"She messaged the defendant and he said he had filled the form in with her name and he was sorry. He was later interviewed by the police and admitted the offence," said Mr Green.

Ralphs was not technically disqualified from driving at the time he was caught speeding in Holyhead Road, but he had a fourth conviction and a ban looming, and knew this latest offence would affect the punishment he was given. He was also caught speeding on Boxing Day 2020 - a sixth occasion in just under three years.

The court heard that, in a victim impact statement, Ralphs' ex said she could not have use of a company car at work and her insurance premium went up due to the conviction being put in her name.

Ralphs, of Sutherland Close, Ketley, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice. His defence advocate said he "recognises what he's done is serious" and regrets his conduct. His new partner was in court to support him.

Judge Anthony Lowe handed down a four-month prison sentence, two months of which Ralphs will serve behind bars before being released on licence.

"Where you have ended up is a tragedy of your own making," he told Ralphs.

"This type of offence undermines the system of criminal justice. It is an offence which is very easy to get away with if the two parties are consenting in the deception."