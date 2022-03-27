Shelley scoops thousands in TV hit show

Shelley Thomas from Telford was chosen from the audience to be the competitor on the Win the Ads game in Saturday's episode with the chance to win items advertised in the commercial breaks.
To win she had to join the presenters on the stage to answer questions on events in the past week in 60 seconds.
She answered four correctly winning a boiler and three other prizes. Not knowing which prizes she had bagged she traded them in for one more question.
Her right answer, North Macedonia beating Italy in the football world cup qualifiers, saw her win every one of the dozen prizes.
They ranged from a Greek island cruise, a £2,000 holiday and a UK getaway to £3,000 of furniture, £1,000 of clothes, a year's supply of pies, jam, stain remover and cheese.
After winning the jackpot Shelley was joined on stage by her partner, Glyn and daughter Brook to celebrate.