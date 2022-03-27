Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shelley scoops thousands in TV hit show

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

A Telford woman has scooped prizes worth thousands of pounds in the hit TV show, Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway.

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 15th February 2022 From ITV Studios Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: SR18 on ITV and ITV Hub Pictured: Ant & Dec. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 15th February 2022 From ITV Studios Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: SR18 on ITV and ITV Hub Pictured: Ant & Dec. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Shelley Thomas from Telford was chosen from the audience to be the competitor on the Win the Ads game in Saturday's episode with the chance to win items advertised in the commercial breaks.

To win she had to join the presenters on the stage to answer questions on events in the past week in 60 seconds.

She answered four correctly winning a boiler and three other prizes. Not knowing which prizes she had bagged she traded them in for one more question.

Her right answer, North Macedonia beating Italy in the football world cup qualifiers, saw her win every one of the dozen prizes.

They ranged from a Greek island cruise, a £2,000 holiday and a UK getaway to £3,000 of furniture, £1,000 of clothes, a year's supply of pies, jam, stain remover and cheese.

After winning the jackpot Shelley was joined on stage by her partner, Glyn and daughter Brook to celebrate.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News