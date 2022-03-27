Shelley scoops thousands in TV hit show

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 15th February 2022 From ITV Studios Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: SR18 on ITV and ITV Hub Pictured: Ant & Dec. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Shelley Thomas from Telford was chosen from the audience to be the competitor on the Win the Ads game in Saturday's episode with the chance to win items advertised in the commercial breaks.

To win she had to join the presenters on the stage to answer questions on events in the past week in 60 seconds.

She answered four correctly winning a boiler and three other prizes. Not knowing which prizes she had bagged she traded them in for one more question.

Her right answer, North Macedonia beating Italy in the football world cup qualifiers, saw her win every one of the dozen prizes.

They ranged from a Greek island cruise, a £2,000 holiday and a UK getaway to £3,000 of furniture, £1,000 of clothes, a year's supply of pies, jam, stain remover and cheese.