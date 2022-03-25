Telford musician releases single

Joshua Cooke's single has been released

Joshua, aged 21, who is signed as a producer for So Lets Talk, Vibe UK Records and Hibernation Muzic, hopes that the collaboration will encourage more people to listen to his work through his social media platforms such as Instagram.

The former pupil of Ercall Wood School is a songwriter and musician and began producing music when he was only 13-years-old.

Joshua said: "This is my first major collaboration and I am hoping that other people will notice my music.

"I am also hoping that other artists will come forward to work with me and hopefully more people will get to hear my music."

The fierce party anthem showcases HQA's, real name Holly Quin-Ankrah, distinctive golden vocals over a trademark production style of piano-driven house with energy throughout the song.

Holly, from Manchester, appeared as an actress in Grange Hill and Coronation Street and has toured and sung alongside artists such as Liam Gallagher, Emeli Sande, Dave Steward, Beverley Knight, Nile Rodgers and JP Cooper.

She is now focussing on a musical career and is a backing singer for Liam Gallagher.

Joshua said: "I produced the music as a house track in October but wanted to find a singer and re-release Dancin' (Feel Alive).

"HQA was perfect and the single has just been released and costs 79 pence through Apple Store and is free-of-charge on Spotify, Apple Music and through other platforms.

"I want to make my own music and make people dance and to me, music is about forgetting what’s around you, and getting lost in the dance."

Scott Shephard, the 42-year-old chief executive of record label So Let's Talk, now based in Telford, said: "Joshua is an exceptional talent with a strong creative vision.

"My business partners Zeshan Qureshi and Mark Jordan introduced me to his music last summer and I knew instantly that we would be proud to represent and support his career.

"With the rise in popularity of streaming services artists can now very quickly reach an international audience, though play-listing.

"Joshua is already off to a fantastic start and his first three releases with us have been added to more than 500 playlists and amassed almost 100,000 streams on Spotify.