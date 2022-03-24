MP welcomes Spring Statement 'for working people'

Lucy Allan said the Chancellor's Spring Statement would "incentivise and reward hard work".

Lucy Allan, Conservative MP for Telford, said measures announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in his Spring Statement would "incentivise and reward hard work".

The announcement included a 5p cut to fuel duty per litre, and an increase of the threshold at which people start paying National Insurance.

It will go up to £12,570 in July, which Mr Sunak said was a tax cut for employees worth more than £330 a year.

Ms Allan said: "This is a statement for working people and for those on low incomes.

"People in Telford will benefit from being taken out of tax and NICs altogether for the first £12,750 of their earnings, averaging a £330 tax cut right now, the cut in fuel duty is very welcome, and income tax cuts are due in 2024.

"It is clear this Chancellor wants to ensure that people keep more of the money they earn; the best way to grow the economy is to incentivise and reward work.

"There is more money for those most in need, with the council receiving extra discretionary spending to enable the council to target spending at those local people most in need."