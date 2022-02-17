Entertainment planned for Love Telford

Love Telford had been due to take place on Saturday but Telford and Wrekin Council has confirmed that it has been put back to March 19.

A statement from the council read: "Due to the weather conditions forecast for Saturday, Telford & Wrekin Council have announced that Love Telford will no longer be taking place this Saturday, and has rescheduled the event to now take place on Saturday 19 March."

Love Telford had been due to take place in Telford Town Park and Southwater. It was due to see art and sport activities, music and performance acts, alongside representation from community groups from across the Telford and Wrekin borough.

The event was due to be the first event of the calendar to take place in 2022 and to kick start February half-term for families.

When it finally takes place it will feature international-themed street food and entertainment to bring local communities together and an opportunity to find out more about what’s going on in the area.

Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for stronger and safer communities said: “Community is going to be at the heart of our events calendar this year. There will be lots going on, with plenty of opportunities for local residents and visitors to come together.

"This is a special year with events planned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, three main headline music acts in July and the return of Telford’s carnival plus lots more.”

There will be entertainment from roaming street entertainers in and around Southwater, meet local groups and organisations and much more.”