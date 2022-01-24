Wedding caterer celebrate hat-trick of awards in anticipation for new Shropshire venue opening this summer

Marc Hornby and Jonathan Carter-Morris

West Midlands-based catering company Caviar & Chips have been voted the Best Wedding Caterer in the West Midlands by The Wedding Industry Awards for the third year running and now on their way to the national finals.

The regional awards ceremony took place online on Monday, January 17 with over 900 wedding industry suppliers from around the UK entering. Votes for all entrants were completed by over 23,000 clients who had experienced the services and so all winners where from first-hand experience.

The wedding and events industry has suffered hugely over the last two years at the hands of the coronavirus with lockdown, restrictions and then surges in demand. Many businesses have had to close and many people have lost their jobs in a sector that is worth over £10bn in the UK. So the awards ceremony, which is the first held in person since 2019, was a fantastic celebration for all of those wedding suppliers that made it through.

Caviar & Chips Catering's production kitchen is based in Aston, Birmingham but they deliver weddings and events all around the UK.

It was founded by Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby in 2017 when they were studying their MBAs at Aston University. Now, they are looking forward to opening their new boutique wedding venue at Stockton House, near Shifnal, in the summer.

Caviar & Chips team

Co-founder, Marc Hornby said: "We’re over the moon to have been awarded Best Wedding Caterer in the region for the third year running. In spite of the pandemic, we’ve been fortunate to grow our business quickly and successful by focussing on our clients’ experience first and foremost.

"I remember when Jonathan and I started Caviar & Chips five years ago and in our first year we delivered six weddings and events. Now we’re delivering over 100 bespoke catered weddings each year and we’re so lucky to have such brilliant people around us delivering fantastic service and great tasting food and drink. This award is a testament to consistently looking after our clients in the very best way we can."

Co-founder and executive chef, Jonathan Carter-Morris, explained how the idea for Caviar & Chips came about as he was getting married himself and simply couldn’t find a caterer to create a menu that he and his fiancée wanted.

“We were looking for a caterer that would be excited by our menu ideas and help us put together all of the foods and drinks that we love to enjoy together," he said. "My now wife and I love dining out and working in the hospitality industry myself for over 20 years, we wanted a menu that told a story about our relationship, but we really struggled to find anyone who could help, so we did it ourselves.

"It turned out to be a great menu with five courses, matching wines, canapés and after dinner drinks and so we created a business out of it and Caviar & Chips was born!"