Council hails increased recycling rate

Telford & Wrekin Council said its recycling rates had improved

Data published this week shows that Telford & Wrekin Council’s household recycling rate in 20/21 increased by 1.2 per cent since 2019/20, while the national average has reduced by 1.7 per cent.

The data also shows that the council’s household recycling rate for 20/21 is 48.2 per cent.

That is 4.4 per cent above the official recycling rate for England – 43.8 per cent – and puts Telford & Wrekin in the top 30 per cent of local authorities.

In a comparison of 14 neighbouring local authorities, Telford & Wrekin was the most improved since 19/20.

Ranked third overall, it was one of only three that had managed to increase their recycling rate.

Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, Cllr Lee Carter said: “I’m absolutely delighted at this terrific result which builds on last year’s 2.2 per cent increase in our household recycling rates.

“First and foremost, we would like to congratulate our residents. As a council, we facilitate recycling, but it is our residents’ concerted efforts that have delivered these brilliant results.

“We would like to thank them for helping to make Telford and Wrekin an even more sustainable borough.

“We would also like to commend to our recycling and waste partners, Veolia, who continue to deliver this service to the highest standards."

Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment and cultural services, Cllr Carolyn Healy said: “This is fantastic news for the environment, but we can always do more.