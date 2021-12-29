Jailed: Booze thief stole £586 worth of spirits in three-day spree

Ricky Plant, aged 38, illegally took £586 worth of alcohol from stores in Telford.

He first targeted Asda in Donnington on December 13 this year, swiping six bottles of Jack Daniels worth a total of £146.

The next day he went to Sainsbury's at Telford's Forge Retail Park. He stole six bottles of brandy worth £240 altogether.

On his third straight day of offending, he took £200 worth of spirits from Tesco in Madeley.

Plant, of Chesterfield Road, Dawley, Telford, admitted three charges of theft and one of breaching a criminal behaviour order, by entering Sainsbury's when he was already banned.