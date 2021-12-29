Notification Settings

Jailed: Booze thief stole £586 worth of spirits in three-day spree

Published:

A thief who went on a three-day booze-stealing spree in several shops has been jailed.

Ricky Plant, aged 38, illegally took £586 worth of alcohol from stores in Telford.

He first targeted Asda in Donnington on December 13 this year, swiping six bottles of Jack Daniels worth a total of £146.

The next day he went to Sainsbury's at Telford's Forge Retail Park. He stole six bottles of brandy worth £240 altogether.

On his third straight day of offending, he took £200 worth of spirits from Tesco in Madeley.

Plant, of Chesterfield Road, Dawley, Telford, admitted three charges of theft and one of breaching a criminal behaviour order, by entering Sainsbury's when he was already banned.

He was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison at Kidderminster Magistrates Court. He was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

