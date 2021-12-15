Hundreds of gifts are on their way to Telford's Princess Royal Hospital

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 13/12/2021 - Cash Providers in Wellington Telford have a selection of toys/gifts for Children as well as other gifts for Hospital staff at Princess Royal Hospital which will be donated this Christmas. In Picture L>R: Dave Ford and Steve Simpson..

Cash Providers in New Street, Wellington, raised around £1,500 and received donations of presents for this the fifth year that they have been running their appeal.

"This year it was looking dire a few months ago but we have managed to raise £1,500," said Dave Ford, the deputy manager. "But we have used our contacts and suppliers and have managed to beg some good bargains."

Broseley business Winners Wonderland Ltd raised around £400 which made a big difference to the to the 2,000 gifts and toys for children and hospital staff at the Princess Royal Hospital, in Telford.

Dave and Cash Providers manager Steve Simpson are set to load up a Ford Transit van and an estate car at 5.30pm today to take the gifts to the hospital in a pre-arranged and covid-safe visit.

Among the gifts are a make up sets for the women nurses and some boxer shorts for hospital men members of staff. There are all sorts of Christmas gifts for the children too.

Next year Dave and Steve are planning to raise £3,000 to split evenly between gifts for children, nurses and elderly people on the wards.

"We had some comments on social media, saying what about the old people," said Dave. "So we are trying to accommodate that too."