Council sets out the help residents can get as energy crisis deepens

Telford & Wrekin Council has outlined the help it can give during the energy crisis

Telford & Wrekin Council says there are a number of ways that it can support people who face significant cost increases as the energy crisis looks set to continue with more energy providers on the brink of collapse.

The help range from financial assistance to top-ups to existing energy grants and helping households to save money through a range of energy efficiency measures.

Elderly residents can benefit from top-ups to their energy grants where they have previously been expected to make a contribution, thanks to £40,000 in capital funding from the council.

A new website is being launched by the council to provide residents with the most up-to-date information as and when they need it, in an ever-changing energy landscape.

The council is also working with Marches Energy Agency which delivers solutions to reduce fuel poverty and cold homes such as boiler installations and home energy advice.

This service, which is funded by the council and delivered by Marches, handholds the client through the whole process - engaging an approved contractor on their behalf and making sure residents are completely happy with the standard of the work before payment.

Energy suppliers have seen a 250 per cent rise in the price they pay for gas which is having a knock-on effect on consumers who now face a steep rise in their energy bills in the months ahead.

However, residents should be reassured that despite a likely price rise, they will continue to receive gas and electric supplies even if their supplier does go bust.

In addition, the council is working alongside Telford & Wrekin Citizens Advice and Telford Energy Advice (TEA).

TEA is a free and impartial service which provides information and advice about fuel bills, debt and energy suppliers

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport & infrastructure, said: “We know that many residents are worried about the increased costs of keeping their home warm this winter but we want to reassure local people that we are doing everything we can to support them through these difficult times.

“Whether that’s providing or signposting them to up-to-date advice or identifying households which are eligible for energy efficiency measures, we can provide a significant amount of local support.

“We are committed to protecting, caring and investing to reduce fuel poverty and provide affordable warmth for all our residents.”

To contact Telford Energy Advice, call the team on 0800 6771952 or email: Advice@mea.org.uk