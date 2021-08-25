New restaurant opens at Telford shopping centre

A new restaurant serving dishes inspired by the vibrant street markets of Asia and East Africa has opened at Telford shopping centre

Franzos is famous for its succulent flame-grilled chicken served with its super-secret piri piri sauce.

The menu has a range of appetisers, burgers, piri piri chicken, pittas, salads and sharing platters.

Glynn Morrow, manager at Telford Centre, said: “This is a very exciting time to have Franzos join us.

"After what has been a very challenging time, especially for the hospitality industry, it’s wonderful to be able to offer something new to our visitors to come and enjoy."

Sundeep Takhar, of Franzos Telford, added: “We are very pleased to open this new Franzos restaurant at Telford Centre and serve dishes bursting with flavour.

"It is our mission to bring great tasting food to more people.

"Dining at Franzos is for friends, for family and for fun and always for great flavour."

