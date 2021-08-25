New restaurant opens at Telford shopping centre

Franzos

Franzos is famous for its succulent flame-grilled chicken served with its super-secret piri piri sauce.

The menu has a range of appetisers, burgers, piri piri chicken, pittas, salads and sharing platters.

Glynn Morrow, manager at Telford Centre, said: “This is a very exciting time to have Franzos join us.

"After what has been a very challenging time, especially for the hospitality industry, it’s wonderful to be able to offer something new to our visitors to come and enjoy."

Sundeep Takhar, of Franzos Telford, added: “We are very pleased to open this new Franzos restaurant at Telford Centre and serve dishes bursting with flavour.

"It is our mission to bring great tasting food to more people.