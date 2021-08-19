B&M's retail park expansion bid

By Alex MooreTelfordPublished:

A store could more than quadruple in size, if plans to merge with a neighbouring vacant unit are approved.

B&M, at Telford Forge Retail Park, and DW Sports. Picture: Google, taken in 2017; DW has since closed.
B&M, at Telford Forge Retail Park, and DW Sports. Picture: Google, taken in 2017; DW has since closed.

B&M’s Telford Forge Retail Park branch, the smaller of the chain’s two Telford stores, has a floorspace of 681 square metres.

Corona Vulcan Telford Ltd has applied for permission to amalgamate it with its 2,275 sq m next-door neighbour, a former DW Sports gym and retail store.

A statement submitted on behalf of the developer says the proposal is an “important investment in the retail offer of Telford”, potentially re-using empty space and creating jobs.

Lawley and Overdale Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Planning agent Harry Manners, of Montagu Evans LLP, notes that the retail park was approved in 1995 and unit 11a, the former DW Sports premises, is one of four that are currently unoccupied there.

When in use, it had a ground-level gymnasium and retail space on a mezzanine floor above.

“Bringing such vacant units back into economic use is an important consideration,” he writes.

“No only will re-occupation better meet the shopping needs of residents of Telford and beyond, but it will also bring economic development benefits.”

Mr Manners writes that Corona Vulcan aims to remove the mezzanine floor and combine the ground-floor space with B&M, in 11b, to “provide a single trading floor of 2,958 sq m”.

He calls B&M “one of the most successful retailers in the UK over the last 10-15 years”, operating more than 600 stores in the UK including one in the Telford Shopping Centre around half a mile away from the Forge.

“Despite the ongoing trend towards online shopping, the company has expanded its portfolio of stores across the UK both in and out of centre,” Mr Manners writes.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Alex Moore

By Alex Moore

@TelfordLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News