B&M's retail park expansion bid

B&M, at Telford Forge Retail Park, and DW Sports. Picture: Google, taken in 2017; DW has since closed.

B&M’s Telford Forge Retail Park branch, the smaller of the chain’s two Telford stores, has a floorspace of 681 square metres.

Corona Vulcan Telford Ltd has applied for permission to amalgamate it with its 2,275 sq m next-door neighbour, a former DW Sports gym and retail store.

A statement submitted on behalf of the developer says the proposal is an “important investment in the retail offer of Telford”, potentially re-using empty space and creating jobs.

Lawley and Overdale Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Planning agent Harry Manners, of Montagu Evans LLP, notes that the retail park was approved in 1995 and unit 11a, the former DW Sports premises, is one of four that are currently unoccupied there.

When in use, it had a ground-level gymnasium and retail space on a mezzanine floor above.

“Bringing such vacant units back into economic use is an important consideration,” he writes.

“No only will re-occupation better meet the shopping needs of residents of Telford and beyond, but it will also bring economic development benefits.”

Mr Manners writes that Corona Vulcan aims to remove the mezzanine floor and combine the ground-floor space with B&M, in 11b, to “provide a single trading floor of 2,958 sq m”.

He calls B&M “one of the most successful retailers in the UK over the last 10-15 years”, operating more than 600 stores in the UK including one in the Telford Shopping Centre around half a mile away from the Forge.