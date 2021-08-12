Former carpet warehouse could be partially demolished

The former Brintons Factory at Halesfield

Brintons Ltd closed the 21,000-square-metre premises in Halesfield last year, and Mercia Real Estate Ltd has applied to refurbish it, with extensions to its car park and service yard.

A statement by the Birmingham-based developer’s planning agent says the work will modernise it to suit future tenants.

Madeley Town Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Writing on behalf of Mercia Real Estate secretary Samuel Clark, Sophie Drury of CarneySweeney Ltd says the building, which consists of warehouses and a two-storey office block, sits in an eight-acre site on Halesfield 15.

“The existing building is understood to have been constructed over two separate phases,” she writes.

“The original part was constructed in the mid-70s with an extension undertaken in 1985.

“The proposed development will reduce the size of the existing building from 21,120 sq m to 15,732 sq m and provide additional servicing and parking provision.

“The proposed works are to modernise the existing building so it aligns with the requirements of any future tenants.

“The proposed demolition works to part of the existing building will allow for the creation of a partially-covered service yard and also allow for additional parking provision along the southern elevation of the existing building, in addition to undercroft HGV delivery/loading bays on the south and west elevation.