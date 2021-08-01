Man's Wrekin 31 in 31 challenge raises £11k for boy with brain injury

John, joined by Liam's father Andy, his brother Callum, and friends and family, at the top of the Wrekin for the final leg of the challenge.

John Evans from Priorslee has spent the past month walking up and down the Shropshire landmark once a day in his spare time, in an effort to support Telford youngster Liam Finazzi and his family.

Liam was only five when he was diagnosed with Burkitt's Leukaemia back in December 2016.

While undergoing chemotherapy he contracted encephalitis due to his weakened immune system, resulting in a severe brain injury.

He fought to overcome the leukaemia and returned home to his family in 2017, but the impact of the brain injury left Liam in a wheelchair, unable to speak, fed through a tube and trying to re-learn the skills he had previously developed.

He now undergoes specialist physiotherapy sessions in a bid to help him recover some of what he has lost, and develop to his full potential.

Mr Evans said he had learned about the family's situation and was inspired by Liam's story to try and help fund the private physiotherapy sessions, which cost £75 a time.

John at the top of the Wrekin during one of the 31 walks.

As his challenge has continued the community has stepped up to support the cause, with a number of organisations and individuals giving up time and effort to help raise money, along with sponsorships from local businesses.

The level of support has been shown by the fact the appeal has smashed its £5,000 target, more than doubling the amount to reach £11,757.

Mr Evans, 45, said he had been moved by the level of support from the public, and praised those who have helped the fundraising including Donnington Boxing Club, Lakeside Plant Centre, and Councillor Jay Gough – better known to many Telford residents as Batman, due to him turning out to community and charity events in a strikingly realistic caped crusader costume.

This weekend Mr Evans completed his final ascent and descent, joined by Liam's father Andy and his brother Callum, and friends and family for the occasion.

In a post on the Facebook page documenting Liam's journey, his family said the fundraising would have "huge impact" on his future.

They said: "It's difficult to put into words just how grateful we are for the incredible task that John has undertaken, to everyone who’s sponsored him and also how much of a huge impact that this will have on Liam’s future.

Liam with John and Councillor Jay Gough, the Telford Batman.

"Therapy is the only proven treatment for an acquired brain injury, and with the amount of money that John’s raised, we will be able continue with his therapies that are having such a positive impact for Liam.

"Once again, thank you to John, everyone that has sponsored him and all of the kind volunteers that have helped at the events that John has arranged.

"We know that you haven’t done this for the plaudits but you truly deserve them all.

"Time for you to take a well deserved rest now and we’ll look forward to seeing you soon."

Mr Evans said that he had just wanted to do what he could to help Liam and his family.

The challenge would be a struggle for anyone after months of lockdown, but Mr Evans also suffers from a nerve condition in his feet called peripheral neuropathy, which required several operations, and makes walking up and down the landmark even more of a challenge.

He said: "I have found it quite tough doing it but I have found my feet have toughened doing it. I've gone from being home-bound and working from home for months to going up and down there every day."

Mr Evans said he had been quite emotional at seeing the way people had come together to support the cause.

He said: "I have met some fantastic people doing it, some who have donated significant amounts of money and some people who have donated a small amount of money which is all welcomed.

"The efforts people have put in to raise money has been fantastic, some from people I didn't even know at the start but will be friends for life. It has been a proper case of the community pulling together and that has been fabulous."