Richard Revins, who works at Emerys Timber and Builders Merchants on Stafford Park in Telford, has been joined by a host of others from merchants and suppliers as they take part in the Pavestone Rally 2025.

The event is a four-day journey through northern Europe, with more than 30 teams setting off for the start in Germany today (September 3).

The rally officially starts from Dusseldorf tomorrow and finishes on Sunday.

Richard Revins sitting on his BMW which has sponsored by Andy Carloman's Total Property Care to raise money for Diabetes UK. Mr Revins was joined by Mr Carloman, and his son Ryan, who is a Type 1 Diabetic.

Last year's event raised a staggering £217,824 for good causes, with organisers now targeting a total of £250,000.

The rally, which involves teams from building firms and suppliers across the country, sees teams wearing fancy dress as they drive their sponsored vehicles across the continent.

Richard and his teammate are driving a BMW on the rally, with sponsorship and support from a number of organisations and firms, including Telford firm Total Property Care, which is sponsoring the Emerys car and drivers to raise money for Diabetes UK.

Total Property Care owner Andy Carloman said he had been inspired to support the cause because his son Ryan Carloman is type 1 diabetic.

Friday morning sees the rally journeying 285 miles to Malmö, the third largest city in Sweden, via Denmark, the Rostock Ferry and finally the spectacular eight-mile Öresund Bridge.

On Saturday drivers head for Hamburg, before driving to the finish at Amsterdam on Sunday.

Richard and his teammates have stocked up on fancy dress costumes which will be worn throughout the rally.

They included Minions outfits, Swedish football kits, and Disney Princess costumes.

Richard said that he was confident the BMW will get them through the challenge, joking: "Much more confident in our car than our teammates' car."