'Precious to us all': Family tributes as Telford murder victim named as Dawid Kurdziel, 23

Dawid Kurdziel

Police launched a murder investigation after Dawid Kurdziel, 23, died in an incident in the early hours of Saturday.

Today his family said he was a "great brother, son and uncle".

Mr Kurdziel died outside the Blue Elephant restaurant in Holyhead Road, Ketley.

Police believe he was stabbed near to the park and children's play area next to Millennium Village, off Ketley Road. It us understood he left the scene and he was later discovered nearby on Holyhead Road, where he had died.

In a statement, his family said: “Dawid was a great brother, son, uncle and friend. He was a very happy person, always smiling, and that's how he will be remembered.

“He would do anything to keep family and friends from harm's way. He was precious to us all. He is badly missed and loved deeply.

“Dawid - forever in our hearts.”

Two people arrested in relation to his death have been released on bail, two people have been released without charge and two people remain in custody. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 44i of 3 July 2021 or online under the Tell Us About section of this website.