Mother who spent months living on the streets raises hundreds of pounds for homeless charity

By Rory SmithTelfordPublished:

A mother from Telford who spent months living on the streets is raising hundreds of pounds for a homeless charity which offered her lifeline support.

Nakita Rutherford lived in and out of her car throughout 2016 and 2017 following the end of a former relationship, before living in numerous hostels and supported accommodation.

The 31-year-old from St Georges said she was then able to find "peace and safety" thanks to homeless charity Shelter.

Now, the mother of two is soon to finish her 3,100th squat as part of a month-long challenge to complete 100 per day in May.

Nakita said the support from Shelter had helped "transform" her life, and she wanted to give back to help others in similar situations.

"This charity means a lot to me as they helped me during some very difficult times," she said.

"Before I had my two beautiful babies, I was made homeless on numerous occasions for months at a time.

"I was too embarrassed to even go home, forcing me to live in and out of my car for months on end until I finally ended up in two women’s refuges and two hostels.

"But with the help of Shelter I was able to find peace and I was safe."

Nakita is hoping to donate at least £200 to the charity, having raised more than £150 so far.

She said: "Since having my two babies with my amazing new partner I have lost almost three stone, completed numerous home courses, then an access into healthcare and now I am on my way to university in September.

"I’ve dealt with a lot in between, but I want to point out that things really can change for the better – this challenge has really helped me mentally focus on things."

To support Nakita, visit facebook.com/donate/809378243346939/809378260013604.

