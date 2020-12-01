Beautiful Shropshire scenes and wildlife feature in calendar made up by residents

Overall winner Lesley Howse, with her photo of starlings for October's image May's image, featuring Dothill Pool, by Linda Dromgool November's sober image of the Ironbridge war memorial, by Kerry Turner August's gorgeous sunset photograph near the Wrekin, by Michelle Compton A detailed painting of a ladybird by Helen Bennett of Dudley makes up the April image

A starling murmuration, a ladybird and scenes of Ironbridge and the Wrekin all feature in the Wrekin Housing Group's 2021 calendar, made up by the winners of the group's art competition inspired by 'doorstep views'.

The competition was launched by the Wrekin Housing Group in the spring with the goal of creating their most vibrant calendar yet. It encouraged people to get creative and think about life as seen from their doorsteps.

A pastel drawing called 'No social distancing for the starlings', took first prize and takes pride of place on the font cover of the calendar, which will see over 13,000 copies printed for Wrekin customers.

Created by artist Lesley Howse from Cheswardine, the drawing depicts a starling murmuration against a sunset backdrop.

Lesley said: “I am delighted to win this competition. I wanted to capture a view from my bedroom window which, during some of the winter months, is full of a swirling mass of starlings as they settle for the night. As I watched them it struck me that they have no sense of social distancing."

Lesley has been painting for many years and took to pastels when she received a box as a retirement gift. She said: “They have really helped me relax during the Covid restrictions. Being creative takes your mind away from all the problems of the moment.”

Eleven further winning artists are featured across the months of the year and include Shropshire scenes like a peaceful view of Dothill Pool by Linda Dromgool, Pitchford Hall by Sarah Truman, Ironbridge war memorial by Kerry Turner and a striking Wrekin sunset by photographer Michelle Compton.

A Dudley artist, Helen Bennett, is featured for her painting of a ladybird.

Helen said: “I’m delighted to have my painting featured in this calendar it’s wonderful to think that in April, thousands of people will be enjoying my ladybird."

Wayne Gethings, chief executive of the Wrekin Housing Group, said: “Congratulations to all of our competition winners. We were delighted to receive so many brilliant entries in what has been a very different year for us all.