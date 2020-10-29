Telford to move into Tier 2 'high risk' category on Saturday

The Tier 2 restrictions will start at a minute past midnight and mean people will no longer be able to socialise indoors with people not in their household or support bubble – whether in homes, pubs or restaurants.

People will be able to meet outdoors but only in groups of six.

It comes after infections jumped significantly in Telford & Wrekin, with the current number of cases per 100,000 people, one of the measures used to decide which tier areas are place in, at 200.7 for the seven days up to October 22.

‼️ IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING TIER 2 ‼️



The Government has now announced that from 00:01am on Sat 31 Oct Telford & Wrekin will be moving from Covid Alert level Medium Tier 1 ➡️ COVID ALERT LEVEL HIGH TIER 2!



— Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) October 29, 2020