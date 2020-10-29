Telford to move into Tier 2 'high risk' category on Saturday

By Lisa O'BrienTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Telford will be moved up into the "high risk" Covid tier with new restrictions coming into force from Saturday, the Government has announced.

The Tier 2 restrictions will start at a minute past midnight and mean people will no longer be able to socialise indoors with people not in their household or support bubble – whether in homes, pubs or restaurants.

People will be able to meet outdoors but only in groups of six.

It comes after infections jumped significantly in Telford & Wrekin, with the current number of cases per 100,000 people, one of the measures used to decide which tier areas are place in, at 200.7 for the seven days up to October 22.

More to follow

News
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
Telford
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News