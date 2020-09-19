Military wife's delight with complete children's book series

Donna David wrote the stories in aid of the military children's charity LittleTroopers. Having previously published 'My Army Life', she has now completed the follow ups 'My Navy Life and 'My RAF Life' for children, aged five and above.

The mother-of-three is based at RAF Cosford and says: “I have really enjoyed writing these books for Little Troopers. I know how challenging it can be for children to have a parent deployed overseas and there are very few children’s books written about this.

"I hope these books will help military families to read and talk about what it means to be in a military family and to show forces children that there are lots of other children going through similar experiences.”

For more details visit www.littletroopers.net.