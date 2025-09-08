And they're off! Wellington's week-long walking festival gets underway

On Monday morning, dozens of willing walkers set off on rambles around Wellington for the start of the town's annual walking festival.

It's the 15th year that the week-long festival has taken place, which began after the town gained 'Walkers Are Welcome' status in 2010.

The packed programme of walks and nature-based activities features 34 events over the course of this week, running until Sunday, September 14.

Wellington Walking Festival launched on Monday by Mayor Reg Snell

Options range from short strolls to taxing treks, taking in the best of the countryside around Wellington and Telford.

Walks include stunning 13-mile stretches of the Shropshire Way, a 10-miler 'all around the Wrekin', and shorter walks through many of the borough's local nature reserves.

The schedule also includes a creative writing session in Little Wenlock, a Nordic walking class in Apley Woods, a fungi-forage on the Ercall, a map reading session and a walk-and-talk with a National Trust ranger at Attingham Park.

Some events require advance booking. For the full programme and to book, visit wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk.