Advertising
Three blades including samurai sword and machete found under bushes in Telford
A police team found three vicious blades including a samurai sword and a kukri-style machete hidden under bushes in a Shropshire neighbourhood.
Officers from a Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team searched areas around Brookside and Aqueduct, where they found weapons secreted under bushes.
A statement from police said: "Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team this evening recovered two machetes and a samurai sword that appeared to have been hidden in bushes between the Brookside and Aqueduct area."
Most Read
Four year groups self-isolating - including 387 sixth form pupils - after positive Covid case at Shropshire school
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.