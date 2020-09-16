Menu

Three blades including samurai sword and machete found under bushes in Telford

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A police team found three vicious blades including a samurai sword and a kukri-style machete hidden under bushes in a Shropshire neighbourhood.

Some of the weapons recovered. Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers from a Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team searched areas around Brookside and Aqueduct, where they found weapons secreted under bushes.

A statement from police said: "Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team this evening recovered two machetes and a samurai sword that appeared to have been hidden in bushes between the Brookside and Aqueduct area."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
