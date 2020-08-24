Car crashes into house in Telford

The incident happened in Bolton Grange, Randlay, on Saturday night.

Three fire units were sent to the scene but crews discovered no one involved in the collision had been left trapped in the car.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.48pm on Saturday, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Randlay, Telford.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington.

"An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

"No persons were trapped."