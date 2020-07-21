Hotline launched to tackle homelessness in Telford & Wrekin

The move follows a successful initiative to provide accommodation to all those rough sleeping or threatened with becoming homeless during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure all residents have access to suitable facilities that they can afford.

Now the new Housing Hotline - 01952 381925 - has been made available for anyone who is in need of help or advice. It can also be used to reporting an issue relating to homelessness.

A call to the hotline about a rough sleeper will result in a visit to the location by an outreach worker who will check on their welfare and offer help to house them immediately and in the longer term.

Anyone who is homeless and calls the hotline will be given their own housing officer as a single point of contact. This person will support them in finding accommodation, training and work.

Those at risk of becoming homeless imminently are also encouraged to call the hotline. The Council’s Housing Solutions Team will work with them to develop a personalised housing plan with the caller and set actions that need to be taken.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s housing boss Councillor David Wright said: “Eradicating rough sleeping and homelessness is a key priority for Telford & Wrekin Council.

“Launching this hotline is an important part of making sure that everybody has a roof over their head. During the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, a Covid taskforce was set up with our partners Maninplace; KiP@Maninplace and Stay Telford.

“The taskforce meets daily to look at all cases of people known to be rough sleeping. During the lockdown, we were able to use hotels and B&Bs that were not open to the general public. The challenge is to make sure people don’t return to the streets as the lockdown restrictions are eased and ultimately lifted.

Complex

The council's communities boss Councillor Paul Watling said: “It is important to support people who are homeless and rough sleeping by reporting it to us.

“Together with our partners, we will offer them emergency accommodation and work with them on finding longer term housing.

"Some people end up homeless in complex circumstances. We will help them through those complexities to help to keep them in homes and in tenancies.

“If you see someone rough sleeping, please call the number - 01952 381925. We’re here to help.

“If you are at risk of losing your home, please contact us early – so we can support you and sustain your tenancy – we will talk to landlords and make sure you are fairly treated.”

Councillor Wright added: “The launch of this enhanced hotline is also part of our five year draft housing strategy which we are currently consulting on. One of the strategy’s objectives is to provide homes to help our most vulnerable residents.

“We want to make sure we provide a warm safe and suitable home for all residents across the borough, working with partners and residents themselves.

“We want to ensure there is no return to rough sleeping.”