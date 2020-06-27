Menu

Driver escapes injury in crash near Ironbridge

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News | Published:

A driver escaped injury when a car overshot a junction near Ironbridge and struck a signpost.

Crash scene in Buildwas

The crash happened on the B4830 at Buildwas Road, Buildwas Bank, at about 9pm on Friday(26).

OPU Shropshire posted on social media network Twitter: "Thankfully no injuries at an RTC this evening on the B4380, Buildwas Bank.

"Young, inexperienced driver unfamiliar with the roads failed to stop in time for the junction. The consequences could have easily been devastating."

