Second World War hand grenade found on Telford estate

The device was found in Weybridge, Woodside, at around 9.30pm. A 100m cordon was put in place to keep residents safe.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts were deployed to the scene to secure and safely remove the device. The issue was resolved last night.

Weybridge in Woodside, Telford. Pic: Google Maps

Telford Cops said: "A potential WWII explosive device has been located in the area of Weybridge, Woodside. A 100m cordon is currently being put in place.

"Local residents may be asked to leave their homes whilst this is dealt with. Please avoid the area in the meantime."

20445 pic.twitter.com/qh591ZUnGz — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) June 23, 2020

At around 11.40pm, police added: "Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have attended, they have secured & removed the device safely

"This incident has now been resolved, thank you to the residents in the area for their understanding."

This incident has now been resolved, thank you to the residents in the area for their understanding — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) June 23, 2020

"Thanks to @29eod and @11_EOD_Regiment for making the device discovered in Woodside this evening safe."